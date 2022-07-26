Terranet’s CEO-elect Magnus Andersson signs agreement to acquire warrants in the company

PRESS RELEASE

Lund, July 26, 2022

Terranet’s newly appointed CEO Magnus Andersson has entered an agreement to acquire all his 2,500,000 eligible warrants in the company in connection with his taking office as CEO. The warrants are part of the incentive program for management and employees that was resolved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Board’s proposal.

Terranet’s Chairman Anders Blom comments:

"This is of course an important signal that shows that the incoming CEO takes a long-term view of his role, sees the potential in Terranet and feels a genuine commitment to what we want to achieve. It is a good starting point for taking on the role as CEO".

CEO-elect Magnus Andersson:

"I have a strong belief in Terranet and the sector it operates in, so it feels natural to also take a financial position in the company as I step in as CEO".

As previously announced, Magnus Andersson will assume his role as CEO of Terranet no later than September 1 this year.

Earlier this year, Terranet also announced that the company's CTO Nihat Küçük and Board members Magnus Edman, Göran Janson and Karolina Bjurehed are acquiring warrants in the company. These warrant purchases also fall within the two incentive programs decided upon at the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Falkenberg, CFO

Tel: +46 703 360 346

Email: thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person above on July 26, 2022, at 08.00 CET.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

