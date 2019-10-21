TerraView Unveils Enterprise UAV with More Than 70-Minute Flight Time

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraView, a California-based aerial technology company, today unveiled the RangePro X8 — an industrial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to fly for more than 70 minutes in real-world conditions with a standard sensor payload. Proudly engineered and assembled in the USA, the RangePro X8 was engineered specifically for industrial, first responder and government enterprise data capture.

"We're extremely excited about the RangePro X8's record-breaking flight time and data capture capabilities, which make this drone the highest performing in its class," said Bruce Myers, president of TerraView. "The RangePro X8 is a game changer that employs military-grade technology to make drone missions more efficient and effective. This product will instantly elevate business' capabilities, perspective, and competitive advantage."

Compared with competitors, RangePro X8 offers:

Longer Flight Times: Its highly efficient design coupled with higher capacity batteries result in flight times that are on average two and a half times longer than the competition, allowing users to accomplish more work with fewer batteries and less time spent on battery swaps and maintenance.

"We know that UAV customers are first and foremost concerned with the safety, durability and the ROI of their investment," added Myers. "That's why we are so proud that the RangePro X8 not only has a longer flight time than the competition but is also engineered with the highest quality materials and built to Mil-Spec standards."

The RangePro X8 has data capture capabilities that include:

Volumetric Studies

Thermal Imaging

Structural Integrity Surveys

Terrain Mapping and Modeling

Construction Site Planning

Solar Panel Inspections

Pipeline Inspection

Tower Inspections

Power Line Inspections

The RangePro X8 is a versatile platform. Compatible with multiple payload types, it is easily adaptable to a wide range of business needs. Additional features include:

IP43 ingress protection

Max speed of 90 K /H (56 MPH) with a 3:1 lift/weight ratio

/H (56 MPH) with a 3:1 lift/weight ratio 360° anti-collision beacons rated for 3 miles in low light

The RangePro X8 is lightweight and can fold and fit into a backpack

Highly stable flight in higher wind conditions

Propulsion and power redundancy

The RangePro X8 also has swappable payload gimbal mounts capable of carrying the following sensors:

A3 Flight System

Zenmuse X3

Zenmuse XT Thermal

Zenmuse XT2 Dual Cam

Zenmuse Z3

Zenmuse X5/X5R

Zenmuse Z30

Micasense Red Edge

Pixhawk System

Viewpro Q10F

Viewpro Z30F

Viewpro Q30T

Viewpro Z40K

Viewpro Mini Z10TIR

Both Systems

FLIR Duo Pro

LIDAR

The unique capabilities of the RangePro X8 can be customized to work in industries such as energy, agriculture, construction, first responders, mining and government, to name a few. For more information, visit https://terraview.com.

About Terraview:

TerraView was founded on the belief that a game-changing UAV could produce exceptional ROI for all types of industrial applications. This shared vision is what brought engineer, inventor, Hollywood art director, and production designer Derek Hughes together with Paul Ausley, former Navy fighter pilot, entrepreneur, and prior 30-year owner/CEO of a DoD contracting firm supporting the Naval Air Systems Command. Their unique combination of expertise has led to the development of the RangePro X8, a truly transformative UAV solution that touts an unparalleled combination of runtime, durability, and versatility.

As TerraView specializes in fully customized UAV solutions, exemplary customer satisfaction is the company's sole priority from the first interaction to final delivery, and beyond. When purchasing a TerraView product, customers receive step-by-step guidance and support, giving them full confidence in their investment.

