Terrell Owens Among NFL Stars and Community Leaders to Be Honored for Philanthropy During Super Bowl Week

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2017 to help professional athletes further their philanthropic endeavors and social responsibility, Champions for Philanthropy will host its third annual Most Valuable Philanthropist: Super Bowl Edition on Friday, February 5, 2021 during Super Bowl week.

WHAT: Most Valuable Philanthropist: Super Bowl Edition, featuring a conversation with current and former honorees; More details available at mostvaluablephilanthropist.com

WHO: Hosted by Champions for Philanthropy; Honorees include retired NFL player Terrell Owens, Michael Thomas of the Houston Texans; Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos and Tony Orr of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The event will be hosted by media personality and CEO of Sports1 Marketing Dave Meltzer, and Rob Vaka of SignaturePRO will lead a conversation with the honorees.

WHEN: Friday, February 5, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Virtual (visit mostvaluablephilanthropist.com to register)

WHY: The Most Valuable Philanthropist series aims to celebrate current and retired professional athletes and community leaders who are making a significant difference in the community. The ultimate goals of the event are to celebrate high impact philanthropic efforts of professional athletes that rarely make the highlight reel and to inspire others to follow their lead.

About Champions for Philanthropy

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Alycia Powell and Michelle Mays to help professional athletes further their philanthropic endeavors and social responsibility, Champions for Philanthropy helps athletes establish and/or manage their nonprofit organizations, as well as create other charitable vehicles, and provides direction and avenues to give back. Champions for Philanthropy's Most Valuable Philanthropist series was designed to honor current and retired professional athletes who are making a significant difference in the community. The Most Valuable Philanthropist series celebrates the high-impact philanthropic efforts of professional athletes, as well as community members who have made an impact, and inspires others to follow their lead.

