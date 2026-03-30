Terrestrial Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A41G75 / ISIN: US8814541020
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30.03.2026 15:54:20
Terrestrial Reports Wider FY25 Loss; Expects To Advance IMSR Deployment
(RTTNews) - Terrestrial Energy Inc. (IMSR), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV Integral Molten Salt Reactor or IMSR technology, on Monday reported wider loss for the fiscal year 2025, due to higher expenses during the development phase, amid the lack of revenues.
For the financial year 2025, the company reported wider net loss of $28.02 million or $0.39, compared to $11.49 million or $0.19 last year.
Loss from operations widened to $25.20 million from $10.35 million in the previous year.
Total operating expenses surged to $25.20 million from $10.60 million last year.
The company generated no revenue in the latest year, while revenues were $0.248 million last year from engineering services.
The advanced nuclear developer, focused on its Integral IMSR technology, ended the year with a strong liquidity position, holding $298 million in cash and short-term investments, supported by approximately $292 million in gross proceeds raised through its business combination with HCM II Acquisition Corp.
CEO Simon Irish said that the company is entering 2026 with clearly defined milestones to advance IMSR deployment at scale.
On the Nasdaq, Terrestrial shares are currently trading 0.2 percent lower at $6.00.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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