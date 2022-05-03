|
Territorium Announces Connecting the Dots: A New Webinar Series
Leading experts and thought leaders in education will provide insight into building and expanding the connectivity between education and employment
SAN ANTONIO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium, a global education technology leader with 9 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of a new webinar series, titled "Connecting the Dots" and featuring leading education and workplace experts. The experts will focus on valuable insights and conversation on how the education industry and the labor market can connect the dots between classroom learning, both K12 and higher education, and the workforce, ensuring that students come out of high school and postsecondary education with the competencies and skills to get their desired job and career.
The webinar series will spark conversation about micro-credentials, badges, skills digital wallets and how tracking student outcomes with supporting evidence of learning, beyond a traditional transcript, is a critical part of helping students to achieve their education and career goals.
"Oftentimes, K12, higher education, and the workforce are siloed – seen as separate phases in an individual's life," said Dr. Kiko Suarez, VP of Higher Education and Workforce Development at Territorium. "But each of these stages are truly connected and rely on each other to help educate and build the workforce of the future. We need better ways for students to track their experiences and the skills they gain inside and outside of the classroom throughout their education journey so that they have a portable, digital record of their competencies when entering the workforce."
The following dates, times, and speakers are confirmed for the beginning of the Territorium Connecting the Dots webinar series:
- Competencies as Currency to Connect the Dots on Thursday, May 5 at 2:00 pm ET
- Dr. Amber Garrison Duncan, Executive VP of the Competency-Based Education Network, will share insights and host a live Q&A to discuss how our systems of learning in the U.S. are siloed and use different forms of learning currency like seat time and hours rather than centering on what a student knows and can do. Work is underway to scale competency-based solutions so learning can be connected to employability and provide learners smooth transitions from education to work. Register here
- Credential As You Go to Connect the Dots on Thursday, June 16 at 2:00 pm ET
- Dr. Holly Zanville, Research Professor and Co-Director of the Program on Skills, Credentials & Workforce Policy at George Washington University, and Co-Lead of Credential As You Go (CAYG) will participate in a fireside chat with Dr. Kiko Suarez to discuss CAYG and the related Learn and Work Ecosystem Library. "Connecting the dots" means connecting information already known, to reveal something unknown or previously hidden. The mission of these efforts is to do just that, by informing and facilitating the development of a nationally adopted incremental credentialing ecosystem that improves education and employment outcomes for all learners. Register here
- Teaching Critical Thinking – Let's Get it Done on Thursday, August 4 at 2pm ET
- Jonathan Haber, author of Critical Thinking Essentials from MIT Press, will discuss where the idea originated that there exists a form of thinking, distinct from intelligence and wisdom, unique enough to be called "critical". He will explain how the latest research shows how critical thinking skills can be defined, taught, and assessed. He will describe a set of high-leverage critical-thinking teaching practices for integrating critical-thinking instruction into any subject taught at any grade level. Register here
About Territorium
Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is IMS certified and supports more than 9 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.territorium.com.
