Territorium Announces Connecting the Dots: A New Webinar Series

Leading experts and thought leaders in education will provide insight into building and expanding the connectivity between education and employment

SAN ANTONIO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader with 9 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of a new webinar series, titled "Connecting the Dots" and featuring leading education and workplace experts. The experts will focus on valuable insights and conversation on how the education industry and the labor market can connect the dots between classroom learning, both K12 and higher education, and the workforce, ensuring that students come out of high school and postsecondary education with the competencies and skills to get their desired job and career.

The webinar series will spark conversation about micro-credentials, badges, skills digital wallets and how tracking student outcomes with supporting evidence of learning, beyond a traditional transcript, is a critical part of helping students to achieve their education and career goals.

"Oftentimes, K12, higher education, and the workforce are siloed – seen as separate phases in an individual's life," said Dr. Kiko Suarez, VP of Higher Education and Workforce Development at Territorium. "But each of these stages are truly connected and rely on each other to help educate and build the workforce of the future. We need better ways for students to track their experiences and the skills they gain inside and outside of the classroom throughout their education journey so that they have a portable, digital record of their competencies when entering the workforce."

The following dates, times, and speakers are confirmed for the beginning of the Territorium Connecting the Dots webinar series:

