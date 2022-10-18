Territorium to Speak at CBExchange 2022, the Foremost Conference on Competency-Based Education (CBE)

VP of Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Keith Look, to speak at annual conference hosted by C-BEN on why CBE evidence matters and how to advance equity through authenticity

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader with 10 million users worldwide, today announced that its Vice President of Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Keith Look, will be speaking at the upcoming CBExchange 2022 . Hosted by C-BEN, the annual event is the foremost conference on competency-based education, where leaders from hundreds of institutions gather to learn how to build and bring to scale high-quality programs.

The hybrid event takes place from October 18 - 21, 2022, with in-person attendees gathering in Amelia Island, Florida.

Dr. Look's session, titled "CBE Evidence Matters: Advancing Equity through Authenticity," will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:10 AM - 9:55 AM ET, in Amelia Ballroom 1, at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Amelia Island, FL. Look will discuss how equity advances when CBE systems include the learner's demonstrated evidence of learning, along with the credential earned or proficiency badged, and how student work will be the thread that ties together a CBE movement designed for all learners.

Look is a former teacher, principal of all three traditional grade bands, and superintendent of schools and systems facing significant challenges. At impoverished districts large and small, urban and micropolitan, his teams made demonstrable progress by deploying a therapeutic approach to reform.

"Instead of centering learning solely on credit hours and course grades, students should know why they take each course and how these and extracurricular involvement improves their chances of getting their desired job," said Dr. Look. "Evidence neutralizes perceptions of learner, institution, or context so that skills and abilities are the foci, and helps create a more equitable playing field for all learners and future employees."

Certified by 1EdTech , TerritoriumCLR captures all aspects of learning and activities, in school and in life, into a complete competencies and skills transcript, empowering students to optimize their education and career.

For more information on TerritoriumCLR, visit https://territorium.com/clr/ .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is 1EdTech and has supported more than 10 million users worldwide. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions and workforce providers. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

