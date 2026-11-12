Terumo Earnings Decline In H1; Cuts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Terumo Corp. (4543.T), a healthcare company, on Thursday reported a decline in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026 compared with the previous year. Reflecting the weaker performance, the company lowered its full-year guidance.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 29 percent to 54.62 billion yen from 76.90 billion yen the previous year.

Earnings per share were 37.02 yen versus 52.12 yen last year.

Operating profit declined 29.9 percent to 70.80 billion yen from 100.98 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 624.50 billion yen from 534.93 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year revenue of 1.22 trillion yen, down from its previous guidance of 1.24 trillion yen. Operating profit is projected to be 119 billion yen, compared with the previous forecast of 257.5 billion yen.

For the fiscal year, profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 87.50 billion yen, down from the previous guidance of 193.10 billion yen. Basic earnings per share are anticipated to be 59.31 yen, compared with the previous forecast of 130.91 yen.

Terumo is currently trading 1.67% higher at JPY 2,558 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.