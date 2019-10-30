Tervita Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita", the "Company") (TSX:TEV) announced today that it expects to release the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to Tervita's website and SEDAR following the release.

Tervita will host a conference call on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. MST to discuss the third quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 647-427-7450 or toll free: 1-888-231-8191. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit tervita.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at tervita.com and, until midnight on Friday, November 15, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using the pass code 4547208.

About Tervita

Tervita is a leading waste management and environmental solutions provider offering waste processing, treating, recycling, and disposal services to customers in the oil and gas, mining, and industrial sectors. We serve our customers onsite and through a network of facilities in Canada and the United States.

For 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit tervita.com.

