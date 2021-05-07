|
07.05.2021 02:23:00
Tervita Corporation Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or the "Company") (TSX: TEV) announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, each of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular and proxy statement dated March 25, 2021 ("the Circular"), were elected as directors of Tervita.
The detailed results for the election of directors are set out below:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
Grant Billing
98,176,747
99.89%
104,804
0.11%
Michael Colodner
97,551,959
99.26%
729,592
0.74%
John Cooper
98,176,303
99.89%
105,248
0.11%
Allen Hagerman
98,176,591
99.89%
104,960
0.11%
Cameron Kramer
98,176,341
99.89%
105,210
0.11%
Gordon Pridham
98,175,213
99.89%
106,338
0.11%
Douglas Ramsay
97,554,076
99.26%
727,475
0.74%
Susan Riddell Rose
97,962,851
99.68%
318,700
0.32%
Jay Thornton
98,176,968
99.89%
104,583
0.11%
Kevin Walbridge
98,177,031
99.89%
104,520
0.11%
All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results from all matters has been posted on SEDAR. The audio recording of the annual meeting of shareholders is available at www.tervita.com.
About Tervita
Tervita is a leading environmentally-focused waste service provider in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada.
For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.
SOURCE Tervita Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schließt höher -- ATX fällt zum Handelsschluss zurück -- DAX rettet kleines Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. Im Frankfurter Handel schloss der DAX letztlich etwas fester. Die US-Börsen zogen am Donnerstag an. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es nach der Feiertagspause überwiegend aufwärts.