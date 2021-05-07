Tervita Corporation Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or the "Company") (TSX: TEV) announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, each of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in its management information circular and proxy statement dated March 25, 2021 ("the Circular"), were elected as directors of Tervita.

The detailed results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percent Number Percent Grant Billing 98,176,747 99.89% 104,804 0.11% Michael Colodner 97,551,959 99.26% 729,592 0.74% John Cooper 98,176,303 99.89% 105,248 0.11% Allen Hagerman 98,176,591 99.89% 104,960 0.11% Cameron Kramer 98,176,341 99.89% 105,210 0.11% Gordon Pridham 98,175,213 99.89% 106,338 0.11% Douglas Ramsay 97,554,076 99.26% 727,475 0.74% Susan Riddell Rose 97,962,851 99.68% 318,700 0.32% Jay Thornton 98,176,968 99.89% 104,583 0.11% Kevin Walbridge 98,177,031 99.89% 104,520 0.11%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were duly passed and a report on the voting results from all matters has been posted on SEDAR. The audio recording of the annual meeting of shareholders is available at www.tervita.com.

About Tervita

Tervita is a leading environmentally-focused waste service provider in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada.

For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Our dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.

SOURCE Tervita Corporation