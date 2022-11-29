|
29.11.2022 08:19:26
Tesco In Deal With Citigroup To Buy Back Up To £203 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - British retailer Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Citigroup Global Markets Limited to repurchase shares with an aggregate value of up to 203 million pounds.
The latest program is part of its existing commitment to buy back a total of 750 million pounds worth of shares by April 2023.
Tesco has entered into an arrangement with Citi to repurchase shares on behalf of the company. The sole purpose of these share purchases is to reduce the Company's share capital.
