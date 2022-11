Tesco may ration eggs as bird flu leads to empty shelves

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Supermarket considers joining Asda and Lidl in placing limits on customer purchases if situation gets worseTesco is considering joining Lidl and Asda in rationing eggs, as bird flu causes shortages on supermarket shelves across the country.While at present there is sufficient availability, sources at the chain said rationing would be considered if the situation worsened. Continue reading...