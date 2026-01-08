08.01.2026 08:29:31

Tesco Sees FY Adj. Operating Profit At Upper End Of Guidance Range Following Christmas Performance

(RTTNews) - Tesco (TSCDY.PK, TSCO.L) reported that its Group Like-for-like sales, exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, was up 3.1% for the 13 weeks to 22 November 2025. Like-for-like sales, exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, rose 2.4% for the 6 weeks to 3 January 2026. Like-for-like sales, exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, increased 2.9% for the 19 week period.

Tesco now expects to deliver fiscal 25/26 Group adjusted operating profit at the upper end of 2.9 billion pounds to 3.1 billion pounds guidance range. The Group continues to expect free cash flow within medium-term guidance range of 1.4 billion pounds to 1.8 billion pounds.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor etwas tieferem Start -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Donnerstag zu Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen