08.01.2026 08:29:31
Tesco Sees FY Adj. Operating Profit At Upper End Of Guidance Range Following Christmas Performance
(RTTNews) - Tesco (TSCDY.PK, TSCO.L) reported that its Group Like-for-like sales, exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, was up 3.1% for the 13 weeks to 22 November 2025. Like-for-like sales, exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, rose 2.4% for the 6 weeks to 3 January 2026. Like-for-like sales, exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, increased 2.9% for the 19 week period.
Tesco now expects to deliver fiscal 25/26 Group adjusted operating profit at the upper end of 2.9 billion pounds to 3.1 billion pounds guidance range. The Group continues to expect free cash flow within medium-term guidance range of 1.4 billion pounds to 1.8 billion pounds.
