Tesco starts selling lateral flow kits as free testing in England ends

Retailers to begin competing over price of tests as supermarket and Boots reveal pricesTesco is selling lateral flow tests in 1,5oo stores, many without pharmacies, as a high street price war sees kits go on sale for less than the price of a takeaway coffee.As universal free testing ended in England on Thursday, the UK’s biggest retailer said the £2 individual tests, from healthcare firm Everything Genetic, would be available in its supermarkets and, from May, across the country on its website. Continue reading...