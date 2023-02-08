|
08.02.2023 11:06:00
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
Last year was tumultuous in many ways. The U.S. inflation rate tipped the scales at its highest level in 40 years (9.1%), and the all three major U.S. stock indexes were, at one point, firmly entrenched in a bear market.But amid this turmoil, investors found solace in companies enacting stock splits.A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without any impact to its market cap or operations. A forward stock split reduces a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for retail investors. Meanwhile, a reverse stock split is designed to increase the share price of a public company and is often used to avoid delisting from a major exchange, or perhaps get on the radar of institutional investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
