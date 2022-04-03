Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Stock Splits: Which 3 Companies Could Split Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There has been no shortage of news events that have captivated Wall Street and investors over the first three months of 2022. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and a complete 180 on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve are just some of the catalysts and events responsible for whipsawing equities.But amid this mountain of data, a trend has emerged that gained a lot of notoriety in the summer of 2020: Stock-split mania.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading