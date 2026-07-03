BYD Aktie
WKN DE: A0M4W9 / ISIN: CNE100000296
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03.07.2026 09:05:00
Tesla, BYD, or Rivian: Which Stock Currently Has the EV Crown?
There was a time when Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the undisputed leader in the EV space, and everyone else was simply trying to catch up. Today, that's no longer the case.China's BYD (OTC: BYDDY) is now the world's largest producer of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (BEVs and PHEVs), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is carving out a niche in the premium electric truck and SUV market.Indeed, each company has a different strategy. Each also has a legitimate claim to being a long-term winner. But if we're talking about which stock deserves the EV crown in 2026, I maintain that Tesla is the clear winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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