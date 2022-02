Tesla, Coinbase Help the Nasdaq Hold Its Ground Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets remained volatile on Monday. However, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular remained resilient even in the face of ongoing geopolitical pressure. After having opened down around 1%, the Nasdaq bounced back to post gains briefly during the morning and was roughly unchanged as of 12:30 p.m. ET.There were a couple of strong stocks that helped bolster the Nasdaq overall. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares regained some of their lost ground from last week, as some bearish stock analysts had a slightly less pessimistic view of the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer's longer-term prospects. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) gained ground despite some cautionary comments from Wall Street, as the cryptocurrency universe recovered from some of its recent losses.Shares of Tesla gained more than 6% early Monday afternoon. The Elon Musk-led automaker didn't exactly earn positive comments from analysts, but a slightly less negative view was enough to give shareholders the inspiration they needed.