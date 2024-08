Tesla, Lucid, and Quantumscape Shares Jumped Today

Shares of high-volatility stocks and companies that could benefit from lower interest rates had a great day today as the market anticipates a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Not only could interest rates be down, but there are signs the economy won't go into too deep of a recession if there is one at all.Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped as much as 5.6% today, Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) popped 6.2%, and Quantumscape (NYSE: QS) was up 6.4%. Shares closed the day up 5.4%, 5.9%, and 6.3%, respectively.A wholesale inflation measure called the producer price index (PPI) was released today and showed a 0.1% increase in July, below the 0.2% forecast. PPI was up just 2.2% from a year ago, which was down sharply from the 2.7% increase in June. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool