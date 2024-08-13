|
14.08.2024 00:07:00
Tesla, Lucid, and Quantumscape Shares Jumped Today
Shares of high-volatility stocks and companies that could benefit from lower interest rates had a great day today as the market anticipates a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Not only could interest rates be down, but there are signs the economy won't go into too deep of a recession if there is one at all.Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped as much as 5.6% today, Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) popped 6.2%, and Quantumscape (NYSE: QS) was up 6.4%. Shares closed the day up 5.4%, 5.9%, and 6.3%, respectively.A wholesale inflation measure called the producer price index (PPI) was released today and showed a 0.1% increase in July, below the 0.2% forecast. PPI was up just 2.2% from a year ago, which was down sharply from the 2.7% increase in June. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QuantumScape Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu QuantumScape Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|2,76
|0,53%
|QuantumScape Corporation
|5,76
|6,08%
|Tesla
|187,42
|-0,88%