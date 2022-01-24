24.01.2022 22:24:00

Tesla and Apple Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week

The stock market continued to lose ground on Monday, and once again, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took another big hit. As of 3 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 251 points to 13,518.At its worst levels of the day, Monday's move lower for the Nasdaq brought its total decline since hitting all-time records just a few months ago to more than 19%. It wouldn't take much more to meet the official 20% definition of a bear market drop. Earnings season is about to shift into high gear, and among the top Nasdaq stocks reporting results this week will be Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why what the two corporate giants say in their respective reports could be what determines the future course of the Nasdaq and the entire stock market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
