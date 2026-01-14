Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 04:20:07

Tesla And EEOC Agree To Settlement Talks In 2023 Race Discrimination Case : Reports

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. will enter settlement negotiations with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over a 2023 lawsuit alleging race-based harassment at its Fremont, California factory, according to several media reports.

Tesla has reportedly agreed to private mediation with the EEOC, which is expected to begin in March or April once a mediator is selected. The agency has asked that certain evidence-gathering deadlines be put on hold so mediation can take priority. If discussions fail, both sides will submit proposals to the presiding judge by June 17 on how to proceed.

The EEOC filed its lawsuit against Tesla in September 2023, alleging that the company violated federal law by tolerating severe and widespread harassment of Black employees. The complaint cited racial slurs and racist graffiti, including swastikas and nooses, some of which allegedly appeared on vehicles coming off the assembly line.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten