Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.07.2026 14:49:00
Tesla and Meta Are Worth Almost the Same. Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two of the stock market's largest technology companies, with similar-sized market caps of roughly $1.5 trillion and $1.7 trillion, respectively. Their high-profile CEOs, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, make both companies must-watch stories, especially as they stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI).That's where the similarities end. For Tesla, AI is the key to unlocking ambitious growth potential in autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics. Meta is fusing AI into its DNA and building sprawling AI data centers. But right now, the key difference between these companies lies in the underlying businesses that drive them.Here's why investors should opt for Meta Platforms over Tesla right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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