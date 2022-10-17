|
17.10.2022 17:52:00
Tesla and Netflix Will Make or Break the Nasdaq This Week
Stocks jumped out to a strong start to the new week as investors took some solace from measures taken internationally to calm bond markets in Europe and elsewhere. As of 10 a.m. ET Monday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was leading the way higher, climbing by more than 3%.Adding to the already considerable volatility that investors have become accustomed to lately, third-quarter earnings season is ramping up, and some much-watched companies are on tap to reveal their latest financial results this week. Reports from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) always draw attention not just from stock market aficionados but also from the general car-buying public, while tens of millions of Americans watch streaming video on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) daily. What these two companies say in their reports could help determine whether the Nasdaq hangs onto its early gains or moves downward to new lows for the year.Netflix will be the first of these two stocks to report, with the streaming video pioneer scheduled to release its Q3 numbers after the end of regular trading on Tuesday. The stock is up more than 5% Monday morning, but shareholders are watching Netflix try to navigate a particularly challenging time in its history.Continue reading
