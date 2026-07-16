Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
16.07.2026 16:20:00
Tesla and Rivian Are Both Down 12%. Here's the Better Buy for the Second Half of 2026.
Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies have had a rough year, and two of the sector's marquee names particularly show it. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are each down roughly 12% so far in 2026.But for interested investors wondering which one offers the better setup for the back half of the year, the honest answer has less to do with the price charts and more to do with what each company is actually building right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!