Elon Musk has made no secret of the fact that he would like to have many (if not all) of the companies he runs under one roof. And the enigmatic CEO has already taken several steps to accomplish that goal. Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up xAI merged with Twitter (now called X) before the combined company was folded into Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) aka SpaceX.

However, Musk's biggest coup would be to bring together SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The long-rumored combination just took another step closer to reality. Reports emerged on Tuesday that the electric vehicle (EV) maker and rocket launch company had appointed a handful of directors to oversee the largest merger in corporate history.

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