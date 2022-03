Tesla Announces Plans for a Stock Split. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to the ongoing, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), no company deserves more credit for kick-starting the current trend than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since introducing the Roadster in 2008, the company has gone on to become the industry leader and one of the few pure-play EV manufacturers to boast a profit.The company's robust financial performance has paved the way for a surging stock price. Tesla shares have climbed roughly 74% over the past year. While that's impressive in its own right, over the past five years, the stock has climbed 1,890%, and over the past 10, they've gained an eye-popping 14,000%. On Monday morning, Tesla turned heads when it submitted a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that laid the groundwork for a stock split -- its second in less than two years. This is causing some investors to take a fresh look at the EV maker.Continue reading