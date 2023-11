Tesla Approaches a New Milestone, but This Rival EV Stock Is Climbing Higher Monday

Stocks opened modestly higher on Monday morning, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) climbing about 0.4% just after the beginning of regular trading on Wall Street. With the gains, the Nasdaq added to its November rebound after having struggled over the preceding few months.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) plays a key role in the Nasdaq , acting as a key driver of growth from its vantage point as a hybrid industrial and technology company. The pioneering electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is apparently close to reaching a new milestone in the long-term strategy that CEO Elon Musk set out early in the company's history. Yet despite Tesla 's modest share-price gains on the day, another company -- Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- managed to claim the prize as the EV stock winner early Monday. Here's what you need to know.Tesla shares opened up between 1% and 2% on Monday morning. Investors weighed reports that the EV manufacturer might be making good on a promise that Musk has made for years, and they tried to ascertain what impact it could have on the long-term trajectory of the entire company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel