15.02.2023 01:00:21
Tesla Autopilot Workers Push For Union
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Those "prove you're not a robot" CAPTCHA tests may be easy for you, but Tesla's Autopilot systems still aren't great at identifying the squares with the traffic signals. Thankfully, the EV giant hires real humans to assist the computers.But on Tuesday morning, those same employees at Tesla's Autopilot division sent an email to CEO Elon Musk alerting him to their intention to unionize. The workers are going through the same union that backed a sweeping and largely successful unionization drive among Starbucks workers. If that doesn't give Musk a morning jolt, maybe a chai latte will.Continue reading
