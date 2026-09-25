Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.09.2026 23:23:03
Tesla Begins Delivering Long-Delayed Semi Trucks After Nearly A Decade
(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) has begun handing over its first all-electric Semi trucks to customers, nearly a decade after the vehicle was unveiled in 2017. The company held an event at its new Semi factory in Reno, Nevada, where executives highlighted improvements to the truck and Tesla's plans to scale production.
Tesla expects the factory to eventually produce up to 50,000 trucks a year and create about 3,000 jobs. The most capable version is expected to travel 500 miles or more on a single charge, depending on the load, with a price of just under $300,000 before incentives. Tesla has also developed megawatt charging stations to support the truck.
The Semi underwent several changes during its lengthy development, including a weight reduction of about 1,000 pounds and a redesigned axle system.
Tesla also replaced the original pop-out windows with standard roll-down windows after feedback from truck drivers. The company said charging infrastructure remains a challenge as deliveries begin.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|327,10
|-1,64%
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