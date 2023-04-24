|
24.04.2023 12:51:00
Tesla Borrows a Page From Apple's Playbook. Genius Move or Red Flag?
There's been no shortage of comparisons between Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the years, and it's easy to see why.Both companies are cutting-edge consumer brands that have historically had cult-like followings. Both have succeeded in toeing the line between luxury and mass-market brands, and they've leveraged that positioning to become two of the most valuable companies in the world.There was even a time when there were rumors that Apple could acquire Tesla, and Elon Musk seems to be the visionary heir in the public eye to Apple's co-founder and longtime CEO Steve Jobs.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!