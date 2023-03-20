|
20.03.2023 06:10:00
Tesla Bringing Back Park Assist To EVs Without Ultrasonic Sensors, Hacker Says
Tesla Inc‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) new update will reportedly include park assist for cars not equipped with ultrasonic sensors.What Happened: Tesla’s 2022.45.11 seems to include park assist for cars without ultrasonic sensors, said Tesla hacker @greentheonly. The feature provides audio-visual alerts of surrounding objects when the vehicle is traveling <8 km/h.“Looks like 2022.44.11 includes the new vision auto park for USS-less cars: Tesla Vision Park Assist provides visual and audio alerts of surrounding objects. This feature uses the occupancy network to predict high-definition outlines of objects 360 degrees around the car,” as per the user on Twitter. The hacker later clarified that they meant the 2022.45.11 software update and that the feature ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
