15.10.2022 12:40:00
Tesla Broke Its Monthly Sales Record in China -- but It Hasn't Caught Up to This Automaker Just Yet
Despite experiencing some significant hurdles over the past year with its Shanghai factory, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle production in China has found its stride. The company sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, according to the latest data from the China Passenger Car Association. That's a record for Tesla and an impressive number to be sure, but Tesla is still facing stiff competition from China-based electric vehicle companies, including EV giant BYD (OTC: BYDDY). The good news for Tesla investors is that the company doesn't need to dominate market share to benefit from China's growing EV market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
