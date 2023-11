Tesla Bulls Should Brace Themselves. Shares Could Take a Big Hit.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have had a good run this year. But has the stock's valuation gotten ahead of itself? One analyst thinks so.Financial services company HSBC initiated coverage of the growth stock today with a "reduce" rating, or a rating similar to a sell rating. In a sobering note for Tesla bulls, the analyst's 12-month price target for the stock sits at $146. This would translate to significant downside for the stock from here.Here's why HSBC's Michael Tyndall is so pessimistic about Tesla shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel