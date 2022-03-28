28.03.2022 22:00:54

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tests Positive For Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he has "supposedly" tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, but has no major symptoms.

"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," he tweeted on Monday.

The Ship of Theseus is a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object. The concept is one of the oldest in Western philosophy, having been discussed by Heraclitus and Plato by c. 500-400 BC.

Several coronavirus variants have emerged throughout the world since the coronavirus first emerged in 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to Johns Hopkins University, over 976,000 people have died in the US from Covid-19.

Last year, Musk had questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests after claiming results showed he tested positive twice then negative twice on the same day.

However, Musk has been in support of vaccination. "To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal," he tweeted back in April of last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

28.03.22 Tesla Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
24.03.22 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.03.22 Tesla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.03.22 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
31.01.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 988,70 8,54% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Zugewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schlussendlich leicht negativ. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zu Beginn der Woche in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen