Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.07.2026 22:53:00
Tesla Closed Tuesday 3% Above Its 52-Week Low. Here's What Happened the Last 3 Times It Got This Close.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $307.44 on Tuesday, about 3% above its 52-week low of $297.82. The electric car maker's shares have had a rough stretch, including a roughly 15% single-day drop following the company's second-quarter report last week.A stock scraping along the bottom of its yearly range tends to scare investors off. But Tesla has traded down to these depths before -- three times in the past eight years, in fact. And each time, the investors who bought while the news was ugly ended up looking smart.So it's worth walking through what actually happened the last three times Tesla's stock fell this far, and what's different about the current episode.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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