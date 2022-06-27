|
27.06.2022 16:00:00
Tesla Competitor Polestar's Stock Jumps 16% on First Day of Trading
Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ:PSNY) surged 15.8% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday. The Swedish premium electric-vehicle (EV) maker joined the public markets via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was announced in September.Polestar -- founded as a racing company -- was formerly the performance-car unit of Sweden's Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings. Volvo retained a large stake in Polestar following the SPAC merger. Polestar touts that it and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are "currently the only EV pure plays with mass production and global reach." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!