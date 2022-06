Tesla Competitor Polestar's Stock Jumps 16% on First Day of Trading

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ:PSNY) surged 15.8% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday. The Swedish premium electric-vehicle (EV) maker joined the public markets via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was announced in September.Polestar -- founded as a racing company -- was formerly the performance-car unit of Sweden's Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings. Volvo retained a large stake in Polestar following the SPAC merger. Polestar touts that it and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are "currently the only EV pure plays with mass production and global reach." Continue reading