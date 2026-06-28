Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.06.2026 04:30:00
Tesla Completes Key AI Chip Milestone in Its Push Beyond the Auto Industry
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Elon Musk are making a big push to expand beyond electric vehicles (EVs). The company recently completed a tape-out for its upcoming AI5 computer chip, which will be deployed in new projects such as the Optimus humanoid robot.Here's what the news means for Tesla and how it could impact the stock price in the years ahead.A tape-out is when a computer chip design is sent to manufacturers for fabrication, essentially a final blueprint for the project. The AI5 chip has been sent to Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor, with manufacturing planned to ramp over the next 12 to 18 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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