26.08.2022 14:05:00
Tesla Could Deliver More Than 2 Million Vehicles in 2023
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have officially split, with split-adjusted trading beginning on Thursday morning. At the time of this writing, the stock is trading not far below $300. But one analyst thinks shares could soar from here, rising to $360 over the next 12 months. Capturing just how bullish this analyst is, the price target represents more than 20% upside from here.A key theme behind the analyst's optimism is Tesla's improving production capacity. To this end, the Wedbush analyst thinks annual deliveries can soar next year, rising from less than one million in 2021 to about two million in 2023.While such staggering growth may seem unrealistic at first glance, Dan Ives' prediction for Tesla to deliver two million vehicles in 2022 is actually quite conservative upon closer examination.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
