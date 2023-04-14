|
14.04.2023 15:27:38
Tesla Cuts Vehicle Prices In Europe To Boost Demand
(RTTNews) - Luxury electric major Tesla Inc. has slashed the price of its vehicles in Europe, including Germany and France, aiming to boost demand, amid an improvement in its production capacity. The price cut for all versions of the Model 3, Model S, and Model X ranges between 4.5 percent and 9.8 percent, reports said.
Expanding an aggressive global pricing strategy, the company has also slashed prices for its electric vehicles in Israel and Singapore.
Tesla reportedly said, "Our mission is to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Our masterplan has set a clear pathway to achieve that mission: the transformation of cost-intensive small-series products to cheaper mass-series vehicles."
According to data on Tesla website, Model 3 price in Germany has been cut by 2,000 euros, or 4.5 percent, to 41,990 euros per vehicle. The company has also trimmed prices for Model 3 Performance version, which now stands at 54,990 euros, down 9.8 percent compared the previous price.
Tesla also cut the price of its Model Y Performance by 9.2 percent to 60,990 euros. Meanwhile, the prices for Model Y Rear Wheel Drive and Long Range remained unchanged.
The company in early March slashed prices of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV vehicles in the United States, aiming to boost demand.
Amid slowing demand for electric vehicles, recession fears and higher interest rates, Tesla in January had reduced its electric vehicle prices in the U.S. and Europe, nearly a week after it slashed prices at its biggest international market in China.
Musk earlier had hinted that Tesla could lower prices of its vehicles to sustain volume growth. At the company's March 1 investor day, Chief Executive Elon Musk said the recent price cuts had improved demand of those particular models.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|13.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.04.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.04.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|11.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.03.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|06.03.23
|Tesla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.04.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.01.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.03.23
|Tesla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.10.22
|Tesla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.08.22
|Tesla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.07.22
|Tesla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.05.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|167,58
|-0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.