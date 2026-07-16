Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.07.2026 20:45:00
Tesla Delivered 480,126 Vehicles Last Quarter. Here's Why the Stock Didn't Rally.
Given nothing more than the company's reported numbers, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) should have soared following the July 2 release of its total Q2 deliveries.The 480,126 automobiles it shipped in Q2 were not only up 25% year over year, but topped analysts' consensus estimate of 406,024 units. Nevertheless, Tesla shares immediately stumbled in response to the report and haven't budged in the meantime, even though the market has made some forward progress during this stretch. What gives?It's a complicated answer because ... well, there's a complicated dynamic surrounding this company and its stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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