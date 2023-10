Tesla Deliveries: What to Expect

With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) typically announcing its quarterly deliveries within the first three calendar days following each quarter's close, the electric-car maker will likely announce deliveries for its third quarter on Monday. Ahead of the release, analyst estimates for the period seem to be all over the place. They range from as low as about 440,000 units to as much as 510,000. Ahead of Tesla 's quarterly deliveries update, here's a look at some of the driving forces for the period and how analysts' estimates compare to last quarter and the year-ago period.With a consensus analyst forecast for Tesla to deliver around 460,000 vehicles during Q3, the company is largely expected to report fewer units than in Q2; deliveries during Q2 were 466,140. Notably, however, analysts' consensus forecast for 460,000 deliveries during Q3 still translates to about 34% year-over-year growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel