Tesla Deliveries Disappoint, but This Mining Stock Is Shining Bright

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first quarter of 2023 is in the books, and investors were generally pleased with the moves higher in key market benchmarks during the period. As Wall Street prepared for the first day of the new quarter, however, they seemed less than certain about the future direction of the market, as futures on key stock indexes were mixed.One stock that dragged on Nasdaq futures was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which reported its latest delivery and production numbers over the weekend. However, the news was better at Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), as the mining company appears to have gotten some interest from a would-be buyer.Shares of Tesla were down about 4% in premarket trading on Monday morning. The electric vehicle pioneer reported its first-quarter figures for production and delivery volumes, and investors seemed more worried about the future pace of growth than they were pleased to see sizable gains from past periods.Continue reading