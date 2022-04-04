04.04.2022 14:11:50

Tesla Deliveries Eke Out a Gain as Musk Makes His Own Buy

Stock market investors are feeling a lot better now than they did a month ago, but it's too early to conclude that everything's back on an even keel. Wall Street is still concerned about the same risks in the market, including inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and the geopolitical situation. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 4 points to 34,714. However, S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 6 points to 4,545, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 49 points to 14,913.Elon Musk has always been adroit at commanding an entire news cycle, and a couple of pieces of new information from the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO had investors talking on Monday morning. Tesla announced its quarterly production and delivery figures, which revealed a lot about some of the challenges that the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer faces. At the same time, Musk decided to make an investment of his own, buying a significant stake in social media company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). Read on to learn more about what Musk was involved in over the weekend.Tesla factory assembly line. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

15:13 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
13:06 Tesla Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:20 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.03.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group
29.03.22 Tesla Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 1 006,00 2,77% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Blick: Dow leichter -- ATX fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der US-Leitindex gibt am Montag nach. Der heimische Markt kann zum Wochenstart die anfänglichen Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex legt zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Zuschläge verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen