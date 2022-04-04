Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.04.2022 14:11:50
Tesla Deliveries Eke Out a Gain as Musk Makes His Own Buy
Stock market investors are feeling a lot better now than they did a month ago, but it's too early to conclude that everything's back on an even keel. Wall Street is still concerned about the same risks in the market, including inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and the geopolitical situation. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 4 points to 34,714. However, S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 6 points to 4,545, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 49 points to 14,913.Elon Musk has always been adroit at commanding an entire news cycle, and a couple of pieces of new information from the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO had investors talking on Monday morning. Tesla announced its quarterly production and delivery figures, which revealed a lot about some of the challenges that the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer faces. At the same time, Musk decided to make an investment of his own, buying a significant stake in social media company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). Read on to learn more about what Musk was involved in over the weekend.Tesla factory assembly line. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|15:13
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:06
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:20
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:13
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:06
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:20
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:06
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.03.22
|Tesla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:20
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.03.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:13
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.22
|Tesla Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.03.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.22
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.22
|Tesla Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|1 006,00
|2,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Blick: Dow leichter -- ATX fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der US-Leitindex gibt am Montag nach. Der heimische Markt kann zum Wochenstart die anfänglichen Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex legt zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Zuschläge verzeichnet.