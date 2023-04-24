|
24.04.2023 16:15:00
Tesla Does What Apple Did 16 Years Ago
In this week's video, I cover everything you need to know about news related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of April 17. Today's video will focus on the business logic behind price cuts, the lessons we can learn from Apple, why Tesla still has a lot of room to grow, and why a price war is inevitable.You can find last week's summary here.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 21, 2023. The video was published on April 23, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!