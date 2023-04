Tesla Earnings: Why Guidance Is Key

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a big week in earnings season. After banks kicked us off last week, more reports from financials are bleeding into this week. We'll even move into reports from some popular consumer stocks like Netflix and Johnson & Johnson. But perhaps one of this week's most closely watched earnings reports will be electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). With shares up more than 50% year to date, you can bet both shareholders and investors on the sidelines will be watching the quarterly update closely. Will Tesla's report live up to the growth stock's pricey valuation?Interestingly, it may not be reported revenue or vehicle deliveries that will be the main thing investors will be watching when Tesla reports first-quarter results on Wednesday. Instead, the most important item in the report may be management's guidance.Tesla has cut prices on its vehicles several times this year, leading to concerns about whether demand for its vehicles is deteriorating. Fortunately, we're not completely in the dark about how 2023 has fared. Tesla management did say in its fourth-quarter earnings call in late January that demand far exceeded production at the time. But those comments came shortly after price cuts, so it wasn't clear how sustainable the demand levels at the time of the call were. Nevertheless, Tesla CEO Elon Musk did emphasize during the call that it had seen "the strongest orders year-to-date than ever in our history." Indeed, orders were coming in at "twice the rate of production," Musk explained.