20.04.2023 02:27:04
Tesla Earnings Drop 21% Driven By Price Cuts: 7 Metrics You Should See
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down 6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as of 7:39 p.m. ET, following the electric vehicle pioneer's release of its first-quarter 2023 results. The stock's drop is probably largely attributable to investors being concerned about the downward pressure on profits stemming from the company's ongoing price cuts. Tesla began lowering prices on its cars across regions late last year and continued its aggressive price cutting into the first quarter. These price cuts are intended to increase demand during a period that's challenging for automakers because of high interest rates and consumer concerns about a possible recession.Longer-term, Tesla's choosing to drive auto sales volumes by lowering prices should prove to be the right move, in my view. The company has the opportunity to make money on its vehicles after the initial sale through autonomy, supercharging, connectivity, and service. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
