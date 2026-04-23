Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.04.2026 05:03:00
Tesla Earnings Highlight Soaring Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Subscriptions. Here's a Look at This Catalyst -- and 3 More Surprising Figures From the Report
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) moved higher in extended trading on Wednesday after the electric vehicle company released its first-quarter update, and it's not hard to see why.Yes, total revenue rose 16% year over year to $22.39 billion. Yes, free cash flow came in at a surprisingly strong $1.44 billion. But the more important part of the report may have been what management said about Tesla's attempt to become something more than a car company.Sure, the company's core automotive business is still doing most of the work. But the stock's valuation continues to imply that investors are betting on a business that eventually derives a larger share of its profits from software, services, and fleet-based revenue. While Tesla's latest report did not prove the transition, it did present four figures that make the bull case look more tangible than before.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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