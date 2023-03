Tesla Falls, but This Undervalued Stock Is Soaring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Thursday, March 9, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5%, but this stock soared over 20%. In this video, I will talk about Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) and go over its recent earnings report, which yet again showed why this company is still undervalued. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.Continue reading