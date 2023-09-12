|
12.09.2023 14:54:02
Tesla Gains On Morgan Stanley's Optimistic View On Dojo Supercomputer
(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. shares increased more than 10 percent in the regular trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley said its Dojo supercomputer could add $500 billion in the electric vehicle maker's market value.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said that Dojo would potentially unlock new revenue streams through wider adoption of robotaxis and software services. According to them, Dojo will be able to open up new addressable markets that extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price.
In a note, Morgan Stanley said, "Investors have long debated whether Tesla is an auto company or a tech company. We believe it's both, but see the biggest value driver from here being software and services revenue."
Tesla's Dojo in-house supercomputer is designed to train artificial intelligence or AI systems to complete complex tasks like assisting Tesla's driver-assistance system Autopilot as well as help propel its "Full Self-Driving" efforts.
According to the analysts, Dojo's potential at Tesla is equal to the same forces that have driven Amazon Web Services to boost Amazon's profitability significantly.
They further said that the upcoming latest version of Tesla's full self-driving system and Tesla's next AI day will be worth watching.
In July, Tesla had said that it started production of its Dojo supercomputer to train its fleet of autonomous vehicles.
Tesla's shares closed Monday's trading on Nasdq at $273.58, up 10.09 percent. In pre-market acticity, the shares were down 0.8 percent at $271.45.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
12.09.23
|Tesla: fantasy supercomputer projections boost stock (Financial Times)
|
12.09.23
|Tesla: fantasy supercomputer projections boost stock (Financial Times)
|
12.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Tesla-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Tesla-Rally dank Optimismus von Morgan Stanley (dpa-AFX)
|
11.09.23
|Ford-CEO Jim Farley erklärt die Hintergründe der Supercharger-Kooperation mit Tesla (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.23
|MÄRKTE USA/Erholung bröckelt - Analystenkommentar beflügelt Tesla (Dow Jones)
|
11.09.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley hebt Tesla auf 'Overweight' - Ziel auf 400 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
11.09.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Vorbörsliche Tesla-Rally - Morgan Stanley verbreitet Optimismus (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|08:42
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.09.23
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.07.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:42
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.09.23
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.07.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.09.23
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.07.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|06.07.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.05.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.04.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:42
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.23
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.23
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|253,55
|1,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX verliert zu Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach.