Tesla Gets 50% Tax Break for $10 Billion Texas Solar Factory. Here's Why That Benefits Tesla's Robotaxi Growth

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors received good news this week. The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District board voted unanimously to approve a sizable tax break for the EV maker's upcoming solar manufacturing facility in Fort Bend County, Texas.

According to reports, the company's tax bill for the project will "be cut in half from 2029 through 2038. That's a meaningful move considering the project is expected to cost around $10 billion to construct.

The new facility -- dubbed "Project Crystal Sun" -- is part of Elon Musk's plan to scale more solar power manufacturing capacity in the U.S. for both commercial and residential projects. Musk's ultimate goal is to reach 100 gigawatts of annual domestic solar power production. "That'll probably take us three years or something," Musk noted.

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