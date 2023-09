Tesla Gets Caught In EU-China Crossfire

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As it cracks down on China-made electric vehicles, the EU isn't just rounding up the usual suspects. The probe will ensnare big international names as well, including BMW, Renault, and EV superstar Tesla , which all export EVs from China. Elon Musk might need to break out some diplomatic skills soon.The EU's antitrust investigation claims that China is artificially flooding the market with cheap EVs via enormous state subsidies. An EU official told the Financial Times on Tuesday that the probe applies to any company that exports EVs from China.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel